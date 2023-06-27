Body found in Machalilla would be the architect who published a video asking for help

The body of a man in advanced state of decomposition was found on Sunday afternoon, June 25, 2023, in Machalilla, Puerto LopezManabi.

The body was found by locals from Machalilla in a third-order path leading to industry the water. It was between scrubs.

Agents of Criminalistics and Dinased they found in the place ballistic evidence. The body presented bullet holes all over the back.

The corpse is in the forensic center of the city of Manta.

According to witnesses, the man found dead had a tattoo equal to Rolando Gonzalez, Venezuelan that is reported missing since last June 11, which suggests that it is the same person.

He architect Rolando González has been missing in Ecuadorian territory since June 11.

According to a statement shared by his family, he came to Puerto Lopez to vacation and watch the humpback whales.

That day the citizen uploaded a video warning that armed individuals were following him. Since then nothing is known about him.

“People, I don’t know what to do. I’m in Puerto Lopez there are two guys chasing me on a motorcycle with a gun (…) I went into a house, they don’t want to call the police and I’m very scared, please help me,” he said scared.

