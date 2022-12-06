The documents contained in the backpack next to the body found yesterday by the hunters in the Supramonte di Baunei, in Ogliastra, confirm the identity of the victim: it is Alessandro Zaniboni, the 55-year-old Saipem engineer originally from Grado (Gorizia), whose traces had gone missing on July 23, 2021. The agents of the Tortolì police station found the wallet with the man’s documents in the backpack. However, to dispel any doubts and to ascertain the nature of the death, the Lanusei public prosecutor ordered a cadaveric examination. The body can be returned to family members only after investigations.

The Friulian engineer had recently moved to Sardinia for work when he disappeared. The search for the engineer had continued for weeks with an impressive deployment of forces: from the Alpine Rescue to the Fire Brigade, passing through the Finance Police, the Forestry Corps, the Police and the Carabinieri, but there was no trace of the man. The most likely hypothesis is that the 55-year-old fell while hiking.