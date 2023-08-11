Home » Body of a man was found in the El Quimbo dam
Body of a man was found in the El Quimbo dam

The man found lifeless in the waters of the El Quimbo dam on Thursday, August 10, was identified.

The victim has been identified as Eduardo Sierra Trujillo, a 56-year-old man who was found lifeless near the Poblado Rioloro center, belonging to the Municipality of Gigante, Huila.

Eduardo Sierra Trujillo, affectionately nicknamed “El Cura”, worked as a tinsmith. However, his life took an unexpected turn when he was reported missing on Friday, August 4. It was learned that he had left the San Vicente de Paul Departmental Hospital, where he was receiving medical treatment for mental health problems.

The tragic outcome came when the lifeless body of Eduardo Sierra Trujillo was found in the waters of the El Quimbo dam. The body was taken to the Garzón Municipality morgue, where it was later identified.

The circumstances that led to the disappearance and subsequent death of Eduardo Sierra Trujillo are being investigated by local authorities. The community is dismayed by this sad loss, remembering “El Cura” as a valued person in the area.

The El Quimbo dam, known for its natural beauty and picturesque setting, has witnessed this tragic history, which undoubtedly leaves a mark on the local community. Expressions of condolences and solidarity have been extended to the family and friends of Eduardo Sierra Trujillo at this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the authorities will continue the investigative procedures in order to determine what could have happened to Sierra Trujillo, his relatives must carry out the necessary procedures to claim his remains and say goodbye to him.

