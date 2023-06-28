Home » Body of missing “Dexter Star” identified
News

by admin
The actor had his big break in 1985 with the Oscar-winning novel adaptation “A Room With a View.” Photo: dpa/Arthur Mola

Now it is sad certainty: almost half a year after the disappearance of British actor Julian Sands on a hike in California, the death of the 65-year-old has been confirmed.

According to the authorities, a dead man found in California several days ago is British actor Julian Sands. The body had been clearly identified, said the sheriff’s office in the San Bernardino district on Tuesday (local time). The exact cause of death is still under investigation. Hikers had found human remains in a mountainous region on Saturday.

Julian Sands was an avid mountain hiker

Sands left for a trip to the Mount Baldy area northeast of Los Angeles on January 13 and has not returned. The 65-year-old actor, who was reportedly an avid mountain hiker, lived near Hollywood.

Participated in well-known series and films

Mount Baldy is part of the San Gabriel mountain range and is almost 3070 meters high. The sheriff’s office warned against hiking there in January due to dangerous weather conditions with ice and snow.

In his career, Sands has appeared in numerous films and series, in addition to “A Room With a View”, such as “Naked Lunch”, “The Killing Fields”, “Leaving Las Vegas”, “Arachnophobia”, “Smallville” , “24” and most recently “What/If”.

