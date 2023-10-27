Body of Missing Tourist Found in Playa Escondida, Fajardo

Body of Missing Tourist Found in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Rescuers have located a body believed to be that of a tourist who was swept away by strong ocean currents in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The grim discovery was made floating in the Seven Seas Spa, parallel to lifeguard booth 3, in Playa Escondida. Lieutenant Colonel José M. Rodríguez Rivera, the director of the United Forces of Rapid Action (FURA) Bureau, confirmed the information and stated that arrangements are being made with the victim’s relatives for formal identification.

The incident occurred yesterday, Thursday, when a distress call was made to the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerting authorities of a bather being carried away by powerful ocean currents at Playa Escondida in Fajardo, near the governor’s summer house.

The missing tourist has been identified as 51-year-old Benjamin W. Kerbs, a resident of Utah. Witnesses observed him disappearing amid the relentless waves in the area. Kerbs’ devastated family is cooperating with authorities during this difficult time.

Today, a dedicated team of agents from the Maritime Surveillance Unit of the FURA Bureau, in collaboration with the Coast Guard and Emergency Management from multiple jurisdictions, resumed the search efforts. They have deployed resources by air, on land, and at sea, covering a vast area stretching from Carolina to Ceiba, as well as the municipal islands of Vieques and Culebra.

The desperate search mission aims to locate any additional evidence that may help shed light on the tragic incident. The teams are working tirelessly to bring closure to the family and ensure no stone is left unturned.

Ocean currents can be unpredictable and powerful, posing a significant risk to swimmers. Authorities advise visitors to adhere to warning signs and follow the guidance of trained lifeguards when venturing into the waters.

As the investigation continues, the local community stands united in offering their thoughts and condolences to the family of Benjamin W. Kerbs.

