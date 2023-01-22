Home News Body of missing young man found in Acevedo
Body of missing young man found in Acevedo

Since last January 19, firefighters from the south of Huila, advanced the search for the body of the young Felipe Horta.

On the afternoon of this Saturday, firefighters from Acevedo, Huila, confirmed the discovery of the lifeless body of the 22-year-old Felipe Horta, who was missing after jumping into the Suaza River, from the bridge known as Pilatos.

Since then, the search with the help of the young man’s relatives has not stopped, until today in the afternoon, when they were able to find his body.

“We inform the community that from the early hours of the morning, once informed of the disappearance of the young Felipe Horta, by his father, we began the search in the company of some of his relatives about the flow, giving the finding as positive. of the body that corresponds to the characteristics of the person in question around 1:00 p.m. “, mentioned Acevedo Firefighters.

Members of the Police were notified of the finding, in order for them to move to the area and carry out the respective rigorous tasks.

