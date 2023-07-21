Home » Bogotá: $20 million for those responsible for the attack in Venice
Bogotá: $20 million for those responsible for the attack in Venice

Bogotá: $20 million for those responsible for the attack in Venice

In the afternoon, some men riding a motorcycle threw a grenade at a motel, located at diagonal 47 Sur with Carrera 52, south of the capital.

The authorities immediately activated a padlock plan to find the criminals, however, they could not be identified, for this reason, the National Police established a reward of 20 million pesos for those who provide information on this crime.

After the attack, no one was injured, was what Colonel Herbeth Benavidez, deputy commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, assured.

Likewise, the officer added: “The entire investigative team of our criminal investigation section at same as our Gaula units, in order to identify and work on the criminal organization behind these actions in the Venice sector”.

