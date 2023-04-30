THE NEW CENTURY TAKES THE PULSE OF THE CAMPAIGN

Bogotá 2024 priorities? 7 mayoral candidates respond

Paula Torres



April 30, 2023 – 11:30 AM

Juan Daniel Oviedo, independent candidate for signatures

“I will prioritize mobility, safety and poverty reduction. In the case of employment, I will implement a district platform that strengthens the initiatives that have already been developed and experimented with in recent years, but that guarantees the effective labor inclusion of the young population. We want to commit ourselves that from the combination of police effectiveness strategies, technological strengthening and community empowerment with citizen culture, we very quickly have a Transmilenio that becomes a safe zone for Bogotá”, he said.

“We will achieve it with a fundamental element and that is to establish a set of alternative measures that allow us to remove the beak and plaque, within them, to recover the shared car strategy. Secondly, establish a congestion charging mechanism, not necessarily pay for using the roads, but in cases where the use of the vehicle generates congestion, remunerate. If you have a desire, you pay, but if you don’t, then you go another way, ”he explained.

María Fernanda Rojas, pre-candidate of the Green Alliance

“We have to take a leap into the future in the coming years to move to another transport model where users are the most important thing, where women are not afraid to get on. We have to have trams, the Regiotram, metro lines, aerial cables that are connected, that are accessible to the population. I promise to execute it and that these projects are opportunities for young people and women. My first appointment will be a woman in the Security Secretariat so that we address these issues with a gender perspective, ”she said.

Diego Molano, independent candidate for signatures

“The city is taken over by crimes, by robberies, by the fear of the citizens, so the first priority is security. The second priority is to rebuild mobility, in Bogotá it takes at least two and a half hours from anywhere to your home and vice versa. It’s a waste of time. Another priority is to rebuild the quality of life, the city is dirty and the cost of living is not enough. We have gone out to collect signatures in order to guarantee that we are going to provide security to the people of Bogotá. The serious security problem of Bogotanos is where they move, that is why we are going to create the Metropolitan Mobility Police that is dedicated to protecting the 4 million Bogotanos who move daily ”, he asserted.

Lucía Bastidas, pre-candidate of the Green Alliance

“Without security there is absolutely nothing, there is no employment, there is no mobility and security implies that we work around ending the governance of crime that exists in Bogotá. We have to plug all the holes in the city and fight corruption. I think that’s the city’s agenda. We need to raise the self-esteem of the city, Bogotá is pessimistic. We need to make a city that is walkable and pleasant for all Bogotanos, a city where we can go out to have fun, to walk, that is illuminated and where we collect the garbage. I believe that what Bogotanos want the most today is to leave their homes and arrive at night calmly, ”he asserted.

Martín Rivera, pre-candidate of the Green Alliance

“I do not promise, I promise to work and carry out projects, the main one is zero rate that as of January 1, 2026 in Bogotá there will be no charge for using Transmilenio or the SITP. To get there, a series of administrative reforms must be carried out, the metro company and the Transmilenio company must be unified, the district transportation authority must be created, an entity must be created that is going to be in charge of capturing land value. Within the Ministry of Finance, we identified a series of alternative sources of financing associated with the capture of land value generated by investments in public works. We do not have to pay the collection contract, there are some green funds that the National Government has and, in addition, we will implement building bonds in the modal integration areas that are part of the current budget of the city ”, he assured.

Carlos Carrillo, candidate for the Democratic Pole

“Subdividing a complex organism such as a city that is much more similar to a human body than to a device is impossible. We must think about the problems of the city in all their complexity. I believe that the solution to the problems in Bogotá is found through a holistic approach, understanding that the problems are interconnected, that they cannot be separated, that what generates insecurity is also largely related to what generates unemployment and with which generates the transport crisis. We have to understand the city as a complex organism.

The main promise of value of my campaign, that to which I am going to commit myself throughout these months that we will be campaigning is, well, let’s say that there are many proposals in the different areas in the five areas in which our model of city, but the greatest promise is the structural promise of the campaign is not to tell lies to the city, not to create false expectations for them so that if they win, it ends up being a new disappointment,” he asserted.

Rodrigo Lara, independent candidate for signatures

“Instead of Metro lines, in Bogotá they continue to build anachronistic trunk buses. A tragedy that we are going to put an end to. We are going to change that mediocre mentality of “you can’t”. We need to speed up the construction of housing and reduce the bureaucratic obstacles that nowadays make the processes very slow. Regional integration is one of the great challenges that Bogotá is beginning to face. This implies great challenges in terms of land, public services and transportation. We must reduce the high interest rates that the housing market in Colombia has today, so we will reactivate the sector. Bogotá is a city of great virtues, but of structural problems caused by private interests, political and economic groups that have not wanted to benefit the majority. My commitment is to provide firm and ruthless solutions for our city. Insecurity has become the main concern of Bogotanos. It is time to restore tranquility to this city, ”he emphasized.