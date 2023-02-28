Burning is raising pollution levels in Bogota. This was stated by Professor Néstor Rojas, director of the Air Quality research group of the National University of Colombia (UNAL), after the Phase I Alert for environmental contamination announced on February 24 by the District Environment Secretariat, due to the recent forest fires from the Orinoquia and the Eastern Plains.

The academic highlights that “in recent years Bogotá has presented around 18 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) of particulate matter (PM 2.5) as an annual average of contamination; With the current situation in the country’s capital, that level is doubling. These particles are caused by the action of dust or ash, soot and pollen, among others”.

It adds that “in recent days the maximum hourly concentration was close to 100 µg/m³ and the maximum of the 24-hour averages was 50 µg/m³ in the southwest of the city.”

According to Resolution 2254 of 2017, the maximum permissible level of contamination in the city is 25 µg/m³, currently it reaches 37 µg/m³ and the World Health Organization recommendation is 5 µg/m³.

The teacher advises that “with this situation it is best not to do intense physical exercise because there is more breathing, and therefore higher doses of particulate matter are inhaled, and for people who are sensitive, it is important to protect themselves with high-efficiency masks.”

It also specifies that “if the fires intensify, it is possible that we will soon reach a Phase II Alert of greater contamination. So far, the alerts have reached that first level, but if they go through, the District Secretary for the Environment would have to impose greater restrictions to reduce the risk of disease.”

The background of the problem

EThis situation seems to repeat the history of years ago. In the first quarters of the last few there have been great risks of alerts, especially since it is the driest time of the year and with little rain, which makes polluting particles circulate more freely.

The dry seasons also favor unfortunate situations such as fires and burnings, which in these first months have occurred in Meta, Vichada, Guaviare and Casanare, as well as in Venezuela.

These fires are a great source of contamination, and due to the wind currents it is dragged towards the Eastern Cordillera where Bogotá is located.

The air quality expert points out that “droughts leave two consequences: (i) there is more dust on the street that can be resuspended both by the action of the wind and by vehicles, (ii) low precipitation or rain prevents an effect of cleaning the atmosphere, since this removes a part of the contamination”.

In Colombia, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) –through the Air Quality Information Subsystem (Sisaire)– obtains information on air quality and, based on it, strategies are finally created to prevent and mitigate its affectation due to pollution.

In similar events such as the one that occurred just before the pandemic, when Bogotá declared a serious environmental alert for particulate matter, the UNAL, from its Air Quality research group, analyzed the contamination data along with some meteorology and images of satellites to generate evidence of the causes of pollution.

Be careful, it can affect you

Generally Polluting particles –such as ozone, nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide– are suspended in the air, and when they enter through the respiratory tract they can cause minor problems such as itchy nose, eye irritation or coughing , but they can also be chronic, increasing the risk of respiratory and heart diseases, lung cancer, and even strokes.