Police officers went to a casino in Engativá, where an assault was taking place.

A shooting broke out in the Luis Carlos Galán neighborhood, in Engativá, west of Bogotá, early this Friday, where armed individuals committed a robbery and as far as uniformed officers arrived who were received by bullets.

The uniformed Víctor Alfonso Torres Pulido, 29 years old, a native of Boyacá, was murdered and in the midst of the complex security situation, two assailants also died while a third managed to escape.

“It is an unfortunate event where he loses his life and is besieging a uniformed officer with 9 years of service in the Police, a boyacense recognized among the community for being an exemplary uniformed officer and unfortunately he is murdered in the line of duty,” said Brigadier General, Carlos Fernando Triana, commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police.

Authorities offer a reward of 20 million pesos to anyone who provides information that allows the capture of the third party involved.