Bogotá: center-left continues without a candidate for 5 months from the polls

5 MONTHS before the election for Mayor of Bogotá, the center-left still has no defined candidate. That is the main political reality that has the proselytizing contest for the succession of Claudia López in the Liévano Palace in suspense.

Last year, for example, the first to come out of the bunch was the representative to the Chamber for the Alianza Verde party, Katherine Miranda, who obtained 63,329 votes and the support of several within the community.

“The last elections I had the honor and responsibility of being the best vote in the House of Representatives, you chose me to represent you for 4 years and I will do that. Thank you for your love, but I have decided NOT to run for mayor of Bogotá out of respect for my constituents, ”Miranda wrote on December 26 through her Twitter account.

The decision was applauded by Internet users, who asserted that it was an act of “coherence” and “commitment” due to the political reforms that were preparing to be debated.

Miranda is a political scientist from the Universidad del Rosario, with specialization studies in Culture of Peace, Social Cohesion and Intercultural Dialogue from the University of Barcelona – Spain. She is a scholarship holder of the Leadership for Bogotá Program of the Universidad de los Andes, among others.

Subsequently, Luis Ernesto Gómez, former Secretary of Government and presumed favorite of Mayor Claudia López to succeed her in the Liévano Palace, announced to the media that he would not aspire to the position.

“Although several friends and political sectors have asked me to run, I prefer not to pursue a personal electoral ambition, but rather to contribute to the formation of a broad liberal progressive front. That is why I will not be a candidate for mayor of Bogotá in this election, ”he said.

Let us remember that on May 21, 2022, Gómez resigned as chief of staff. “I have resigned from my position in the Bogotá Mayor’s Office. Colombia is, once again, at a crossroads. Consistency requires me to make this decision. I leave with the joy of having served our city in the most challenging moments of the last decades,” he trilled.

Luis Ernesto Gómez Londoño is a Colombian economist, political scientist, historian and politician.

On the other hand, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, former governor of Tolima and former mayor of Ibagué, had announced his aspiration for mayor at the beginning of 2023. During the Petro government in the Capital, Jaramillo was Secretary of Government and Health.

His first movement in search of joining the contest was to resign from his position as general secretary of Colombia Humana, asserting that he did so to avoid possible misunderstandings by being part of the board of directors of the party for which he would aspire to the mayor’s office of Bogotá.

In 2014, before making his candidacy for the Mayor of Ibagué official, he sounded for the first time as a candidate for the Mayor of Bogotá. On that occasion he renounced the aspiration, because, according to what he said, there were no guarantees in the process.

Returning to 2023, after the unexpected departure of several ministers of President Gustavo Petro, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo was appointed as the new Minister of Health, thus making clear his resignation for the second time from the Bogotá Mayor’s Office.

Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo is a surgeon from the Universidad del Rosario, with professional studies in cardiovascular surgery at The Swedish Board of Health and Wellfare, in Sweden, and cardiopediatric surgery at the Uppsala University Hospital, also in the northern European country.

Continuing with the fluctuation of applicants, in 2018 Hollman Morris announced for the first time his candidacy for the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá, promoting an inter-party consultation with other forces related to his project. In fact, at that time he invited Claudia López, Antonio Navarro and Jorge Enrique Robledo.

Morris lost the contest at that time after a complaint in which he was accused of having mistreated a woman. At the end of 2022, members of various alternative sectors, including Gustavo Bolívar, expressed their support for a possible candidacy of the Colombian politician and journalist.

“Dear friends and Colombians, where you think I can best contribute to the construction of Colombia, the world power of life and deepen Total Peace, I will be there, as I have been all my life,” Morris noted.

Thus, during the first months of 2023 Hollman Morris sounded to occupy the direction of the RTVC Public Media System and in turn it was rumored that he would be the candidate to aspire to the Mayor’s office for the Independent Party.

However, Nórida Rodríguez was chosen as the new manager of RTVC, thus ruling out the first rumor about Morris’ next position. Although with this appointment, a possible candidacy of the journalist began to gain weight, on May 19 President Gustavo Petro confirmed Hollman Morris as the new deputy director of RTVC, leaving him out of the electoral competition.

Hollman Morris managed to participate in a forum of pre-candidates and candidates for the Bogota Mayor’s Office, organized by Probogotá in March.

Finally, the last player standing and who is still unknown if he will continue in the race or not is Gustavo Bolívar.

At the end of last year, the Colombian writer, businessman, journalist, screenwriter and politician; he stated that he did not think it was time to run for mayor.

“It doesn’t seduce me, unless they catch me and hang me and suddenly they give me an order from the group, but I don’t like the Mayor’s office today. At this moment I can tell you that I am not interested, but as I say, it is political, I have bosses and I do not know what happens from here to there, but I do not like it very much, ”he indicated.

Subsequently, on December 31 of that same year, Bolívar resigned from his inauguration as Senator of the Republic for the constitutional period 2022-2026, thus being empowered to run for mayor of Bogotá.

In this sense, on April 27, Bolívar confirmed his intention to join the contest, but not before noting that although he would like to, he still has to refine various aspects to be able to say yes.

“Things have been aligning towards my name, but it is a decision that I have not made yet. I am going to enter a position in which the income is five times less than what I need for expenses, because my tax burden is very high, I pay a lot of taxes and it would not be enough. So, I am trying to carry out a financial operation, trying to finish something to obtain a box to go to govern, in the event that I remain in the mayor’s office, without having to steal, “he assured.”

This is how the party of candidates goes

Five months after the elections, the race for the succession of Claudia López in the Liévano Palace is tightening. The party of applicants is already filling up and it is expected that between the remainder of this month and June, all the applicants have already uncovered their cards.

To date, 9 confirmed candidates are known, of which at the moment six are part of the center-left. They are Luis Carlos Leal, María Fernanda Rojas, Lucía Bastidas and Martín Rivera for the Alianza Verde party. Likewise, there is Heidy Sánchez from the Colombia Humana – Patriotic Union party and Carlos Carrillo from the Alternative Democratic Pole.

The three remaining applicants correspond to Rodrigo Lara, Juan Daniel Oviedo and Diego Molano, independent candidates by signatures.