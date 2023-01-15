Honoring one of the most coveted and traditional Colombian dishes by diners, starting tomorrow, December 16, the first Tamal Festival will be launched in the Plaza District of Mercado 20 de Julio from 7:00 am. It will have the participation of 39 merchants and producers from 15 market places and the hours of the festival, which will last until December 19, go from 9:00 am until the closing of the participating places.

This initiative stems from the interest in highlighting Bogotá traditions, providing spaces for fun for the residents of the capital and supporting activities in the different market squares of the city, promoting economic activation during these Christmas seasons, said Alejandro Rivera Director of IPES.

From now on, cooks from all over Bogotá prepare the banana leaves, the corn dough, the chicken, the carrot, the chicharrón, the pork, the rice or the chickpeas, depending on the type of tamale they will offer, since although the Toliman It is the best known, there are dozens of versions of the delicious typical dish, which is part of the pre-Hispanic history of our country. Diners will be able to enjoy this variety of tamales, at an established value for all places of $8,000 pesos.

The first Tamal Festival will take place in the district market squares, among which are: La Perseverancia, La Concordia, July 20, Santander, Restrepo, San Carlos, El Carmen, August 7, Fontibón, Las Ferias , Kennedy, Quirigua, Trinidad Galán, Las Cruces and October 12.

Alejandro Rivera also invited the residents of the capital to add to his list of activities to start the Christmas celebration, the visit with their families to the district plazas where an effort is being made and collaborative work between IPES and restaurant owners to achieve a gastronomic offer and a meeting space, at the level of the best places in the city.