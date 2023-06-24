Bogotá: From 12:00 am dry law begins for the end of the League

The long-awaited final of the Colombian soccer league is approaching, which will be played between the Millonarios and Atlético Nacional teams, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá. One of the measures that will begin to govern this Saturday June 24 is the Dry Law.

The measure will govern the perimeter of the 45th street and 68th streetenter here Av. Caracas and Carrera 50, from the Saturday at 12 am to Sunday at 6 am

Remember that the establishments that are in that perimeter are prohibited from selling liquor and from breaching the measure, they risk being fined; likewise, the people who are caught consuming liquor in public spaces will receive a subpoena.

In the following image you can find the perimeter in which the dry law will be applied:

