On February 20, the International Day of the Photographer and Cameraman was celebrated, an occasion that some creators took advantage of to narrate Bogotá through their social networks, from a historical, cultural and current perspective, to highlight its best qualities.

These are some of the accounts that have also managed to portray the capital of the country in an artistic way.

Bogotart

The Bogotart page was created by the communicator and photographer Andrés Quintero, initially as a personal photography project that sought to show the interventions in public space that were being carried out in Bogotá 10 years ago.

However, over time the project became a community around Bogotá narrated through photography, focused on alternative culture. They currently do workshops and take pictures, an exercise that has actually ended up being reflected in books, and that has turned them into cultural managers.

“The photographic content that is generated in the city is too much, and that of the street is abundant and of high quality. Right now there are many projects that promote the city through photography and there are hundreds of photographers who do it very well. Making video there are also boys and girls who are too talented”, says Quintero.

Igers Bogotá

Igers was born as a blog in 2010, at the beginning of Instagram, by a Spaniard, whose format was so innovative that it spread to several countries and cities. Colombia and Bogotá were no exception, and since 2013 these accounts have been managed by Diego González, who is also a young photographer, and became known for Igers thanks to his outstanding travel photographs, so they asked him to go the administrator of these accounts.

Currently, Igers Bogotá works as a museum in which anyone has the opportunity to have their photographs published in the account, as long as it is tagged, yes, after going through a curatorship process.

puddles

Charcografías is an initiative of the photographer Jhon Gaitán, who emerged 10 years ago, after reflecting on his role as a communication specialist, as he calls himself. The photographs found here are reflections of the city reflected in mirrors of water, mainly in puddles, since Bogotá is known for being a rainy city.

“I understood that different ways of narrating the world around us should be explored, and precisely that search led me to find other angles. Bogota in its daily landscape always has water, and so why not exploit that?” says Gaitán.

Bogota nostalgia

Daniel Roldán created this account in 2021, initially with the idea of ​​selling history books, but he soon realized that it was a way to remember the city, about what has been lost but also where everything comes from. that is preserved

“I have always been very passionate about the history of the city, especially about fashion and the cinematographic visual of the city. Sometimes in social networks the mistake of not delving into the history of the photographs is made ”, he indicates.

Daniel is a publicist and university professor of History of Photography and Art History, and he also considers himself a collector who specializes in the sale of Bogota documents such as books, postcards, and photographs, and for this reason he has had access to limited and true information about the history of the city, which he shares in the Nostalgia Bogotana account.

“In Bogotá we have a valuable archive, made not only by Bogotá photographers, but also on behalf of many European delegations that came to visit the country and kept visit diaries. The 20th century focused a lot on street photography, and the Septimazo, for example, was a very important tradition in the city, and a widely photographed activity. Thanks to photographers like Sady González, Manuel H, Luis Benito Ramos, who were not recognized at the time, today we have a very emotional and nostalgic memory. Thanks to this, people have very good memories of what life was like in Bogotá”, adds Roldán.