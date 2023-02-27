The Mayor’s Office of Bogotá published on Sunday, February 26, the results of the new Purple Command, a group of members of the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá (Mebog) who work within the framework of the ‘Bogotá Purple City’ strategy. According to the district, this work has become a benchmark at the national level for its attention to violence against women.

Lieutenant Colonel Ana Gabriela Gutiérrez, who heads the command, stressed that from this plan they have found a way to “close gaps and generate confidence in women that they will receive timely attention in cases that arise.” Likewise, she indicated that her experience of more than 25 years in the institution has been key to understanding the role of the victims and giving them adequate attention.

“It is a huge challenge for us in the Police, we receive it with great professionalism and devotion,” said the colonel. She also assured that many of the members of the entity have daughters “and we are interested in impacting society for their well-being.” Thus, the work they are doing “represents an opportunity for change for women in our city.”

The four lines of action of the Purple Command

Ana Gabriela Gutiérrez emphasized that the objective of the Purple Command is to prevent violence against women and provide victims with access to justice. For this reason, there are four lines of action: prevention and education; deterrence of violence; quick reaction and response, and hunter plan.

“Our intention is not to re-victimize women who suffer violence, but to provide them with adequate care,” the officer pointed out. The purpose of this accompaniment is so that a complaint can be made or the victim can be taken to a Family Police Station to be granted a measure of protection.

1. Prevention and education

The Purple Command has workshops for both uniformed women and ordinary citizens, and they run prevention campaigns and workshops. Likewise, they seek to make information and communication on gender violence available to those who need it.

The strategy also has some “protection pills”, which are targeted by women with training and black belts in martial arts. “They do not seek to generate more violence, but to give empowering tips to women who feel at risk during situations of aggression that occur at any time,” the colonel explained.

2. Violence deterrence

In the first place, it seeks to have an understanding of the phenomenon. This allows the police to have a clear context to deal with acts of violence when they are occurring.

The second measure is aimed at ensuring that there is a focused police and institutional presence. “The aim is to train the officials in emergency care so that they can provide guidance and support to the victims,” ​​the district specified in a press release.

The third strategy is the digital protection network, which will be launched soon. According to Gutiérrez, this measure will help “our women to be informed about the routes and what they have to do in a situation of aggression.”

3. Quick reaction and response

The lieutenant colonel highlighted that they have 19 facilitators, one for each town, and more than 14 motorized patrols to carry out their work. “They will be used by our women to go to places where there is a female victim who is afraid to report it,” said the leader of the Purple Command.

4. Plan hunter

This last line aims to achieve the materialization and execution of arrest warrants and generate an information system of protection measures. In fact, the Mayor’s Office highlighted that the Purple Command currently has 4,250 uniformed women, of which 500 have received specialized training for emergency care.

Between January 2 and February 18, 2023, they have responded to 1,576 alerts for domestic violence and have captured 289 aggressors for sexual crimes. In turn, they have carried out 247 prevention campaigns in Bogotá and 13 activities with citizens in schools and other settings. with Infobae

