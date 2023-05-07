Bogotá: Reform the Pico y Placa? seven candidates respond

6 months from the polls, the candidates for the Liévano Palace point out the reforms that they would apply to the bill and plate in case they reach the Mayor’s Office, a measure that has faced eleven changes in 24 years.

In 1998, the Pico y Placa was implemented for the first time in Bogotá, after taking the model applied in Mexico in 1989 as a reference. Despite the fact that the measure was used in the city in order to reduce the number of vehicles that traveled through the streets, paradoxically over time it has generated greater congestion on the roads.

This measure has been marked by the management of three mayors: Enrique Peñalosa, Gustavo Petro and Claudia López. Under this premise, the applicants for the period 2024 – 2027 explain their arguments for maintaining, modifying or eliminating it.

Juan Daniel Oviedo, independent candidate for signatures

One of the main proposals of the former DANE director will be to finish the Pico y Placa under two arguments: the outsourcing and oversizing of the vehicle fleet that, according to him, has generated the measure.

“There is an excessive growth of motorcycles, 90% are parked in apartments and houses of strata 1, 2 and 3. In the case of cars, 53% are parked in residences of the same social strata. Since the 1990s, the pico y placa was conceived as a measure against high-income people who had a private vehicle. Currently, the socioeconomic position of car ownership in Bogotá has changed. After 26 years, we must recognize that there are other mechanisms to control traffic congestion,” he said.

“We will achieve it with a fundamental element and that is to establish a set of alternative measures that allow us to remove the beak and plaque, within them, to recover the shared car strategy. Secondly, establish a congestion charging mechanism, not necessarily pay for using the roads, but in cases where the use of the vehicle generates congestion, remunerate. If you have a desire, you pay, but if you don’t, then you go another way, ”he concluded.

María Fernanda Rojas, pre-candidate of the Green Alliance

María Fernanda Rojas, councilor for the Green Alliance Party; lawyer, social communicator and journalist; She emphasized that the ‘Car Shared’ measure must be resumed and that those who promise to remove it “are telling the tale”.

“First, you have to have a shared car again, which was the star measure of the previous pico y placa scheme, I am going to encourage it and I am going to make it grow. Secondly, whoever tells the people of Bogotá that they are going to remove the beak and plate wants to tell them a ‘story’, that is not possible in today’s circumstances, but I am sure and I am going to work on it, that the number of hours of restriction per week that people have can be reduced, it is feasible and we are going to do it ”, he asserted.

Diego Molano, independent candidate for signatures

The former councilor and former Minister of Defense determined that Pico y Placa has become one of the city’s major problems, which is why he emphasizes that this measure cannot be the main mobility policy.

“One of the great problems of mobility is that the main policy has become the pico y placa, where each year the numbers of the license plates and the days where citizens can circulate are modified, but the works are not done. That is why in the future we have to dedicate ourselves to executing the works. The pico y placa has already exhausted its way of operating, more technology must be used and it must guarantee more freedom for citizens to move around the city, but it cannot be the main mobility policy, ”he said.

Lucía Bastidas, pre-candidate of the Green Alliance

The councilwoman, social communicator and journalist asserted that the Pico y Placa is unpopular, but necessary.

“What I think is that it should be rotated, that would be an important thing. We know that to discourage the use of private cars, the integrated public transport system in the city must be improved. However, you also have to see that the pick and plate is for the largest runners in the city. Why chase people with a pick and a badge within the neighborhoods? ”, She questioned.

He added that “we need to make a call to the sector of private cars so that they try to ensure that during rush hour they only circulate in mass transport. Since we need to mobilize, other types of measures must be taken to help this peak and plate that must be rotating ”.

He also explained that it is necessary to maintain the measure because the vehicle fleet is growing excessively and the city’s roads cannot cope. “Other cities in the world apply restrictions on the use of private cars, so it is necessary. That we are going to finish the pico y placa is impossible unless we have the city 24 hours and there it would be rethought ”, he concluded.

Carlos Carrillo, candidate for the Democratic Pole

The lobbyist and industrial designer from the National University argued that the current measure of Pico y Placa has proven to be completely inefficient.

“It is not fair that every year the rules change to be able to circulate. Sudden changes in the Peak and Plate measurements, without any type of plan to counteract their effect, are irresponsible for which users end up paying. That is why populist measures that seek to solve things in a couple of days cannot be pulled out of their sleeves, ”he said. In this sense, the candidate proposed three reforms for mixed traffic:

“End with the Pico and Placa Solidario. It is absurd that an additional tribute has been created to be able to circulate. The people who do have the resources to pay for the Pico y Placa Solidario still generate traffic jams and also pollute. Temporarily return to the Pico y Placa during peak hours while the technological and legal tools are developed to limit the issuance of new license plates and definitively lift the Pico y Placa. Improve the condition of the roads. No measure can work while 33% of the local road network is in a lamentable state”, he explained.

He concluded by stating that: “it is very important to emphasize that the only source of information that the current mayor’s office has had is the 2019 Mobility Survey, with this outdated source and that it does not contemplate the changes in mobility caused by the pandemic, it has been irresponsible to propose reforms to Pico y Placa. Now it is more than necessary to see the results of the 2022 Survey that will come out next year.

Rodrigo Lara, independent candidate for signatures

The lawyer from the Externado de Colombia University asserted that “unfortunately” the Pico y Placa cannot be eliminated.

“Traffic on weekdays would end up as traffic on Saturday, that is, in hell. However, under no circumstances do I plan to make arbitrary modifications to the Pico y Placa rules like those that came into effect in February, that is disrespectful to people. Bogotá has to deploy infrastructure very quickly so that 5G technology allows the establishment of intelligent traffic management and control systems and charging according to the cylinder capacity and the kilometers traveled by each vehicle, in such a way that it can begin to gradually dismantle the Pico y Placa”, he explained.

Heidy Sánchez, pre-candidate for the Colombia Humana Coalition

The councilwoman, a lawyer from the Universidad Libre and a specialist in environmental law, explained that she would initially resume the shared vehicle measure.

“I would continue the solidarity Pico y Placa, but in order to finance more differential fares, such as for students, and that this encourages the use of public transport. Finally, it should be remembered that the Pico y Placa is a complementary measure, but the main thing is to implement a public transport system with high capacity and, therefore, strong, that is comfortable and efficient to discourage the use of private transport and This is how to put an end to the traffic jam,” he said.