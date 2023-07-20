Bogotá: see the mobility alternatives for the July 20 parade

On the occasion of the celebration of the 213 years of national independence and to facilitate the traditional parade of the Military and Police Forces on July 20, the District Mobility Secretariat authorized road closures for rehearsals, assembly and performance on Boyacá avenue.

As scheduled, the traditional parade on July 20 will take place along Av. Boyacá, on the western road in a north-south direction, between av. 170 street and av. 116th street. For this reason, the District Department of Mobility authorized the closure in this sector from 5:00 am on Thursday, July 20, as indicated on the map:

The suggestion for drivers is to take alternate routes such as Av. Go up, 170th street, 116th street, 80th street, av. race 92, the av. carrera 86 (av. Ciudad de Cali), av. race 68, av. NQS, the North Highway and av. race 7.

Troop placement before and after the parade

On Thursday, July 20 from 5:00 am, Av. Boyacá between streets 170 and 116 in both directions; In addition, of the two roads on Calle 127 between Av. Go up and Av. boyacá

For that day, a controlled passage will be carried out by authorized personnel for the access of the surrounding residents to the area, except during parade hours.

As the July 20 parade is a high-impact event, a Unified Command Post (PMU) will be installed to facilitate coordination and decision-making in real time on mobility issues.

Public transportation

Some of the routes that pass through the sector will have detours during the closures, for which reason public transport users are asked to be attentive to the official accounts of TransMilenio and the SITP where they will be informed.

The Ministry of Mobility will keep citizens informed through the accounts @SectorMovilidad and @BogotaTransito, delivering real-time information on closures, detours, and road status.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

