Bogotá: They capture a man with a pistol pen in Las Cruces

The Bogotá Metropolitan Police captured a man after they found a modified ballpoint pen to fire 7.65 caliber bullets in his possession. The events occurred in the town of Santa Fe in the Las Cruces neighborhood.

According to the authorities, “Our Community Surveillance Model by Quadrants carried out patrols in the sector and in the search of several people, a man was found a spheroid-type handmade firearm, with two cartridges for it,” he said. Major Óscar Chauta, commander of the Santa Fe Police station.

During the verification of his identity, authorities found that this man had a record for crimes such as qualified and aggravated robbery, and domestic violence.

After his capture, uniformed officers left the captured man in the custody of the competent authorities in order to advance his prosecution process.