Bogotá: work begins on the viaduct of the first line of the Metro

With the signing of the act, the construction phase of the viaduct of the first line of the Bogotá Metro began, a work with which the District hopes to improve mobility in the capital.

The document was signed by the mayoress Claudia López, who assured that the works have an advance of 24.

For his part, the manager of the Metro de Bogotá company, Leonidas Narváez, explained how the constructions will be carried out.

“We are going to start building the bases of the viaduct for the first subway line. These four pilers are going to receive the piles from here and we will see how we progress with the structure of the viaduct,” said Narváez.

He also added that “these are works that will not stop, because the first train must arrive in 2025 and we must have a viaduct built for this train to start operating. In September 2027 we will start the testing phase of line 1 and in March 2028 we will be starting commercial operation.”

Mayor López also pointed out that as of today “6 new front line work fronts are being started. They are added to what we are already doing here in the workshop patio, on 72nd Street and 68 Av. We will have a total of 9 work fronts.”

Similarly, he reported that China is building 30 trains and the first will arrive in 2025 so that by March 2028 it will already be operating with passengers.

