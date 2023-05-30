Bohemian Rhapsody in Montreux | Culture | .a week

silk moon in the sky

Rock fans of the band Queen know that the lyrics of the song describe the Swiss city of Montreux. The song was written and composed by Mercury himself in 1991, a few weeks before his death. He did not live to see its studio version and release. The ethereal guitar solo was recorded by Brian May only a year after Mercury’s death. Freddie stared out his bedroom window at Lake Geneva and struggled for words. But a few letters cannot express the feelings of beauty and peace.

May later noted in an interview that when they listened to the recording, they understood that Mercury was dying reconciled.

I don’t remember the first time I heard this song. But I admit, the information that Mercury wrote it in Switzerland surprised me. For me, Switzerland was mountains, skiing, banks, high salaries, Davos, cheese, chocolate, cows, sheep, Nietzsche, Jung and neutrality. But a country with a place where someone found inner peace? My spiritual books spoke clearly about achieving peace: Jerusalem, Lourdes, Fatima, Mount Athos, Mecca, Varanasi, Tibet. The very places of pilgrimage, temples, ashrams, monasteries, shrines. But Switzerland? However, due to a strange event that I still can’t give a proper name to, I temporarily moved to Switzerland two years ago. And Montreux was waiting for me to lead me astray.

head of the lake

I am researching a map of Switzerland and a tourist bedeker. Montreux lies almost at the end of Lake Léman, in a wide semicircle that the Celts called the head of the lake. The Jura mountains rise behind Montreux, the mighty Alps stand opposite, and the end of the lake is closed by the 2,000-meter Rochers de Naye mountain. The name Montreux comes from the Latin monastery. Yes, what else to call a place that is protected by thousand-meter-high mountains from penetrating winds?