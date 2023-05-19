Bohemian Switzerland: arrest after a forest fire between Prebischtor and the German border

The Czech police have arrested a suspect, which is said to have caused a forest fire on Ascension Day in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park. The arrested man is a 25-year-old German, said the mayor of Hrensko, Zdeněk Pánek, on the Nachrichtenportal News List. The man is said to have handled fireworks under the influence of alcohol. He is being investigated on suspicion of endangering the general public.

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon near the German border in Bohemian Switzerland. Nine extinguishing units brought the flames under control after several hours, as a spokesman for the fire brigade in Usti nad Labem said.

According to the information burned it on a forest area that is around twelve meters wide and 100 meters long and is in the area between the Prebischtor and the German border. According to the rescue control center in Dresden, the district of Saxon Switzerland-Osterzgebirge had sent five tank fire engines to fight the fire at the request of the Czech authorities.

Rescue workers guard embers at night

According to the national park administration, there were an unusually large number of visitors in the park because of the public holiday in Germany. They were asked not to climb up to the Prebischtor. The fire brigade called out the second highest alert level. A helicopter was called to support with a fire-fighting water tank, but was not needed in the end.

Some of the emergency services stayed on site overnight to prevent embers from flaring up again. The access road, which was closed due to the fire, should be made accessible again on Friday, according to the park administration in Bohemian Switzerland.

An MDR SACHSEN reader may have observed who caused the fire. He was walking in the woods with his girlfriend when he heard firecrackers explode. “In the second explosion, we also saw the sparks fly,” said the man. When he ran over the hilltop, he saw several men trying to put out the fire. According to the information, there were two independent sources of fire.