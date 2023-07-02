Home » Bojayá: $1,117 million for housing, agriculture, education and health in indigenous reservations
News

On May 8, the Bojayá mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply of construction materials, seeds, first-aid kits, and piglets for the care and development of the health, education, housing, and agricultural sectors of the indigenous reservations, for a value of 1,117 million pesos.

Other hiring processes in Bojayá in recent weeks:

On June 20, the Bojayá mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of the sewerage system for the township of Alfonso López, worth 390 million pesos.

On June 14, the Bojayá mayor’s office began the process to contract the improvement, cleaning, and restoration of the non-conventional sewage system in the Bellavista community, worth 490 million pesos.

On June 27, the Bojayá mayor’s office began the process to hire the necessary logistical support for the development of sports, cultural and artistic activities, within the framework of the celebration of the patron saint festivities of the Virgen del Carmen in the municipality, for a value of 199 million pesos.

On May 5, the Bojayá mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply of fuel (linked current gasoline type) required for the operation of the outboard motors at the service of the municipal mayor’s office, for a value of 150 million pesos.

