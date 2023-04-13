On March 28, the Bojayá mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of sports centers in the indigenous communities of Charco Gallo and Punto Cedro, worth 1,225 million pesos.

On April 11, the Bojayá mayor’s office began the process to contract the technical, administrative, financial, operational and legal supervision of the contract whose purpose is the construction of sports centers in the indigenous communities of Charco Gallo and Punto Cedro, worth 126 million of pesos.

On the other hand, on April 11, the Bojayá mayor’s office began the process to contract the rehabilitation and conditioning of the waterways from the mouth of the Bojayá river 30 km upstream, for a value of 250 million pesos.