Bojayá: peace viewpoint inaugurated in Bellavista

Yesterday, April 28, the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization, ARN, delivered the Mirador de Paz de Bellavista, Bojayá municipal seat, a place for meeting and memory.

It is a community initiative work that had the support of IOM Colombia, the ARN and CNRComunes

seeking to respond to a set of concerns related to the deterioration of the community fabric.

In this Mirador de Paz de Bellavista, adults, youth and children will find an important space for memory, for cultural, educational, economic and preventive activities that make dynamics of entrepreneurship and leadership visible, with the participation of signatories, their families and the community.