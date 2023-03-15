This is how Arturo Reyes del Junior came out



Junior de Barranquilla confirmed on Tuesday the departure of Arturo Reyes from the technical direction of Tiburón, after four months of having assumed the reins of the team, when he replaced Julio Avelino Comesaña at the end of last year.

Despite having the most expensive roster in Colombian soccer, which includes World Cup players Juan Fernando Quintero and Carlos Bacca, Junior, under the direction of Reyes, was not only quickly eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana, but also in the local tournament is last in the standings with just 6 points in seven games played.

In a statement, the Barranquilla team reported that the board of directors “in mutual agreement with Professor Arturo Reyes terminated the coach’s relationship with the institution as of that date.”

The information added that Luis Grau, Reyes’ current technical assistant and who has been linked to Junior for many years both in minor divisions and in the professional team, will be in charge of the squad while the hiring of a property coach is defined.

“The organization states that it is taking steps to announce the hiring of the new technical director and his group of collaborators as soon as possible,” he said.

The rojiblanca fans were waiting for Reyes to leave after his poor campaign in the season, in which only one game, tied three and lost three, the last one last Sunday at home against a “juvenil” Envigado, who fielded seven minor players 20 years old.