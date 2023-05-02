“Bolívar and Manuelita: a historical passion”: story of an idyll

“This is how those feverish days of love and total dedication began for them, where the emotion of discovering new happiness was confused with the fullness of pleasures, which, far from exhausting themselves in their consummation, seemed to renew themselves in an intoxicating symphony of sensitivity.” This is just a fragment of the most recent love story between Simón Bolívar and Manuela Sáenz, written by Alberto Abello and which reveals the inexhaustible love between these two characters who marked the history of the region.

Entitled “Bolívar and Manuelita: a historical passion,” the book subtly exposes the unbridled romance between Bolívar and Manuelita and how that idyll was maintained during the battles they waged in the region. It was presented on April 26 at the International Book Fair, in Corferias.

This innovative essay provides interesting unknown documents on the relationship of Simón Bolívar with the beautiful woman from Quito who saved his life and who was the faithful, self-sacrificing and courageous companion of the hardest years of the Liberator, which are those that elapsed between the end of the war of Independence and the stormy establishment of the Republic.

In detail

Alberto Abello also describes the details of the historical situation of the two characters, as well as the customs and details of the cities where they were born, Quito and Caracas.

“A story from 1982 in which Bolívar meets Manuelita. At that time he is already a character consecrated by history, he had already liberated several countries, then Venezuela and Colombia would come, since he is launching himself into a much larger project; Her name occupies a very defined role and it is when he meets the 23-year-old girl, who has just separated from her husband. They both meet in Quito and from that day on they remain connected, attracted. Bolívar, about 35 years old, and she is very young and happy”, highlights Abello.

This is how the writer narrates the events that fueled those love affairs, which were linked to the historical, political and other events in which Bolívar was involved. The narrative tells how little by little she is entering the world of the Liberator and how she becomes a fundamental piece of events.

For Abello, “Manuelita had so much influence that she managed to join the army to take care of the Liberator and be close to him. He is ascending and reaches the rank of colonel in the Battle of Ayacucho. Back then it was almost impossible for a woman to do that. In the midst of those love affairs of hers, the woman becomes interested in politics and achieves that Bolívar has full confidence in her, for which reason she becomes a factor of power ”.

Studies

The love affairs of Bolívar and Manuelita have been studied for decades, not only in the country, but also in the other nations that he liberated, due to its connotation in history. According to the writer, there is even research that says that Bolívar sought maternal affection in each of the relationships he had and when he met Manuelita he found a person who could accompany him in the war, in a dance, who could talk to him, understand him.

“For me, from the chemical and emotional point of view, there was a very burning passion that transcended the letters that were sent and that even Guzmán Blanco, president of Venezuela at the time, had more than 200 letters burned because they seemed inappropriate. . At that time, Bolívar was already a little sick and needed a company and Manuelita gave him that energy, but she was also a spiritual and human support”, added Alberto Abello.