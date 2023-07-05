Bolívar Conservatory presents free symphonic concert – Diario La Hora

Music. The musical repertoire will be remembered.

The Student Government of the Bolívar Conservatory of Ambato organizes the concert ‘The Symphony of Memory’ for this Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The symphonic concert will take place at the Lalama theater, located on Bolívar and Lalama streets, starting at 7:00 p.m.

The Symphony of Recuerdo is a musical event where the “Bolívar” Symphony Orchestra, the EBEN Band (Music of Remembrance) and several guest soloists from the city are assembled.

The show will take place with a select repertoire of remembrance music, with a repertoire from the 60s, 70s and 80s, by great artists and groups such as: José José, Los Ángeles Negros, Los Baby’s, Tormenta, Buddy Richard, Leo Dan, The blows, among others.

The assembly will be carried out under the direction of the master Byron Obando Mayorga.

This event is open to the public and attendees will be able to enjoy all the presentations for free. These types of events help the social, cultural and artistic development of the canton. (VAB)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

