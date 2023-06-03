Bolivarian sports legacy

More than a year later, the positive impact of holding the XIX Bolivarian Games in Valledupar is still felt, a city that before this sporting event was only referenced for its vallenato folklore, but that from these sports jousts it was possible to demonstrate that it also has an audience for other types of activities and not just musical or cultural ones.

In addition to encouraging the enthusiasm of the Vallenato public for various sports, those Bolivarian Games allowed Valledupar to remain in works of great importance in physical infrastructure for different sports.

Among the legacies of those Bolivarian Games are many large-scale works and projects, among which we can mention the Olympic Pool that was built at the Popular University of Cesar, Sabanas de Valledupar headquarters, the project for the new Erasmo Camacho baseball stadium, the Valledupar High Performance Center, the Villa Bolivariana urban complex, the BMX track in the Villa Dariana neighborhood of this town, among others.

Today we stop at this last work, that of the BMX track, which is the topic that concerns us on this occasion because this weekend the VII and VIII Valid National BMX Cup will take place in Valledupar with the participation of more than 600 Colombian cyclists in the different tests.

But in addition to the athletes, around 1,800 will arrive in Valledupar, taking into account that their relatives come with them, as well as the delegates and sports officials. It is worth remembering that this event is organized by the Colombian Cycling Federation and the Valledupar sports institute, INDER.

As you can see, the impact of these sports competitions for Valledupar is important, which is why we always insist on capitalizing one hundred percent on works such as the BMX track, which, curiously, was one of the most doubtful in terms of completion. of its construction, but against all odds it was possible to move forward with the intervention of local authorities who at the time pressured the use of economic resources to achieve this purpose.

Good for the municipal administration, which at the time did what it was supposed to do, but it is worth reminding them that this BMX track still lacks the complementary works that, although they are already going to start, rigorous monitoring and control of the times and phases of execution to guarantee one hundred percent of its completion.

It has been demonstrated that this track, like the other sports works, is a good legacy that the XIX Bolivarian Games left Valledupar and not only the physical infrastructure but also having aroused interest in another type of sport to the already traditional ones. of this region, this must continue to be cultivated, it is necessary to plan a variety of sports competitions throughout the year, they must be organized so that there is an audience and enthusiasm for all of them in the World Capital of Vallenato.