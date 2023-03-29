La Paz et al.. The governments of Bolivia, Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela have the human rights report 2022 of the US Department of State and the criticism of the countries expressed therein firmly rejected.

The “Annual Report on the Global Human Rights Situation” prepared for the US Congress by the State Office for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Affairs (DRL) since 1977 was published on March 20, exactly 20 years to the day after US troops invaded Iraq in 2003 .

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement that it did not recognize the “unilateral US report” which lacked any objective basis and regarded it as interference in internal affairs. The Deputy Minister of Communications, Gabriela Alcón, said in this context that this annual report from the USA “ignores the sovereignty of every state and people of the world“.

The US paper accuses Bolivia of human rights abuses based on reports by Human Rights Watch and other unnamed non-governmental organizations. However, the Bolivian communiqué refers to the regular visits of international institutions such as the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts and to the current stay of a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in the country.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also called the US report’s criticism of the human rights situation on the island “unacceptable”: “In view of the shameful record of legal violations and violence against its own citizens, the USA should refrain from stigmatizing others.” The Cuban side counters the allegations of the US authorities, according to which Cuban courts have “sentenced hundreds of demonstrators to draconian punishments”, with the results of the UN human rights report from 2022. This revealed that the United States continues to fail to meet its human rights obligations, which is reflected in the ongoing systemic racism in society and the judiciary.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Amlo) was also upset and described the allegations as “lies” and “political manipulation”. With regard to the allegations that Mexico is not taking sufficient action against human trafficking and violence, he also referred to the numerous human rights violations in and by the USA. In addition, Amlo underlined the criticism of the credibility of the report and its one-sidedness with reference to the imprisonment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (america21 reported).

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil made a similar statement on Twitter. There he accused the US government of merely using human rights as an instrument for its political purposes. This report will be used “to attack sovereign countries whose decisions are not made with Washington’s approval,” according to a State Department communiqué. At the same time, the United States has not signed or ratified important international agreements such as the Rome Statute, the Women’s Rights Convention and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.