Bolivia: Lithium – Neo-Extractivism or a Real New Beginning?

Photo: Hannes Mattenschlager

There is hardly a raw material that is currently as popular as lithium. Because of its usability for batteries, for example in electric cars, it is considered the “white gold”. Above all, countries in the Global North and transnational corporations are in a race to gain access. And yet the largest lithium deposit is still almost untouched at the Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia. People from the region tell us how this came about and what role the country’s extractivist history plays in it: We spoke to activists, scientists and those affected about the project. A more detailed version of the post is available here.

Lithium – neo-extractivism or a real fresh start? by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

