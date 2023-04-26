Bolle, Masini, Venditti De Gregori at the Musart Festival – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 26 – The dance of Roberto Bolle, the author’s notes of Venditti & De Gregori, Paolo Conte, Marco Masini, Madame. But also Stewart Copeland, the Police Deranged for Orchestra project, the world premiere of Callas 100, the violin of David Garrett, the ‘eleganzissima’ of Drusilla Foer and the traditional concert at dawn, with piano by Simone Graziano. This is what the Musart Festival Firenze proposes, scheduled from 15 to 26 July in Piazza della Santissima Annunziata. The review, which is part of the Estate Fiorentina, has over 30 appointments.



The star Roberto Bolle will open the festival, with his Dance Gala (July 15), followed by Antonello Venditti and Francesco De Gregori (July 17) with a live performance in which they will revisit their hits. On Wednesday 26 July, the Musart Festival will close with the dawn concert (4.45 am) by the pianist Simone Graziano, in the Men’s Courtyard of the Istituto degli Innocenti, in Piazza della Santissima Annunziata. In addition to the main stage for the shows, there are also exhibitions, visits to art venues, screenings, events and concerts in the cloisters and gardens of the area.



Among the collateral initiatives, the Because the Night photographic exhibition dedicated to the great concerts of recent years and this year entrusted to the shots of Antonio Viscido, I Places of Music, an itinerary through places and spaces that have made the history of live music in Florence and the best documentaries of 33 Giri – Italian Masters by Sky Arte. Before the shows, it was explained during the presentation of the festival, it will be possible to visit gardens, places of worship and monumental buildings adjacent to Piazza della Santissima Annunziata for free. (HANDLE).

