The construction site of the new cultural center will start in July, which will rise in place of the former San Donato Market, carrying forward its vocation centered on music, culture and creativity that has established itself in recent years.

The intervention involves the construction of a new building on three levels designed as 3 staggered parallelepipeds among them: the basement, with the refreshment area/bar and two multipurpose rooms, will be accessible on the south-west front; the ground floor access on the north-east front will host a third multipurpose room surrounded by spaces dedicated to music and on the first floor, which protrudes about 12 meters from the ground floor, there will be spaces for artistic training.

The basement floor box will allow direct access to aoutdoor area usable as exhibition space with a tier of steps for spectators partially covered by the protruding structure of the first floor. This space is connected to the main access plaza on the ground floor, characterized by a staircase with a ramp for accessibility. The terrace on the first floor will instead be reached by a staircase accessible from the south-east front. The external area and the multipurpose room on the basement floor will be able to accommodate around 280 people each, while the maximum capacity of the multipurpose room on the mezzanine floor is 147 people.

The building will be of the NZEB type, i.e. with almost zero energy consumption and will be equipped with a green roof and a photovoltaic system on the roof.

The amount of the intervention is approximately 4.5 million euros, financed with funds from the Operational Completion Plan – POC for approximately 2.4 million and municipal resources for over 2 million.

The process of reconversion of the building began more than ten years ago when the market function had lost its attractiveness and the space risked falling into disuse. After several deserted tenders for commercial activities, a process of rethinking the functions was started which led in 2015 to the assignment of the first spaces to the Senzaspine Association, following the victory of the Incredibol! In these almost 10 years the market has become one of the most popular cultural centers dedicated to music, not only classical, within the city, thus giving a new identity to this area of ​​the San Donato-San Vitale district.

Furthermore, from April to July 2017, the market area was the subject of the Neighborhood Workshops process, during which citizens, associations and community representatives identified among the building’s use priorities those with the aim of social inclusion, aggregation youth, multicultural integration, intergenerational exchange and meeting, support for families. The design of the new space has tried to take into account the needs expressed the new structure is in fact characterized by a great permeability towards the outside, focusing on the surrounding public areas and trying to make the space welcoming above all to the inhabitants, especially children and families of the neighborhood.