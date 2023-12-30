Bologna, a social housing district in Navile – Design competition – open procedure

Delivery by April 1, 2024

The Municipality of Bologna announces a design competition for the construction of a complex of social residential buildings in the Navile district of the citywith the aim of responding to the demand for rental accommodation for people with intermediate income and for low-income and deserving university students.

The competition is developed within the Living Plan, in implementation of the strategy “Three great poles for a new idea of ​​living”which acts with a view to increasing the population of Bologna by 5% by 2030. The maximum aspiration of the municipal administration is therefore the creation of a “sustainable social housing district” characterized by highly iconic buildings both in terms of aesthetics and construction technologies oriented towards nZEB models.

Specifically, the tender includes the design of 117 residential homes e approximately 119 university accommodations with the ground floors of the buildings intended for other activities that can contribute to the urban and social regeneration of the area.

The open spaces must follow the criteria of environmental resilience and climate adaptation and the routes must include the use of permeable paving.

The large area subject to the intervention – once dedicated to extractive activities – is in fact currently affected by numerous infrastructural and urban planning interventions and, thanks to its easily accessible position, appears to be a strategic area from both an urban and economic point of view and social.

The estimated cost for carrying out the work is 22.200.000 euro.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition, with an open procedure, is divided into a single phase on the contestarchibo.eu platform, and is aimed at identifying the best proposal for a project similar to that of technical and economic feasibility

Requested documents

1 table A0 + 3 A1 plates | with urban planning framework of the entire ERS Lazzaretto area • plans of all levels of the buildings with types of accommodation • elevations and sections • construction details

Explanatory report | A4 (max 20 sides)

Consistency check

Evaluation criteria Quality of the urban planning proposal | up to 25 points Quality of the project from a compositional, architectural and energy-environmental point of view | up to 25 points Quality of building typologies | up to 25 points Technical feasibility, construction and operating costs, use of environmental resources and energy management, sustainability | up to 25 points Arch. Jury Michael Oberst (president) | expert member of the competition theme identified by the Contracting Authority arch. Francesco Evangelisti | representative of the Contracting Authority arch. Giovanni Ginocchini | representative of the Contracting Authority arch. Pier Luigi Molteni | expert member of the competition topic ing. Giulia Prampolini | expert member of the competition theme Awards

1st place: 1,124,174.97 euros (for phase 1 of the PFTE)

2nd and 3rd place: 8.500 euro

Notice and documentation

published on: 12/29/2023

