BOLOGNA – There was great fear in via Marzabotto, on the outskirts of Bologna, where at 12.45 a construction site crane where a building was being built fell. The crane crashed into the street and hit the building opposite, breaking through an eighth-floor terrace. Luckily no pedestrians or passing cars were hit. A near tragedy.

What is certain is that the inhabitants of the building who saw the huge mechanical arm arrive on the house passed moments of terror. “We heard a sudden noise, the walls shook” say the residents. Some of them took to the streets frightened by what had happened.

Mayor Matthew Leporewith the president of the Porto-Zaragoza district Lorenzo Ciprianiand the commissioner Simone Borsari immediately went to the scene. The police and firefighters intervened. Ambulances are also on site.



Eikon studio photo

Based on initial information, it seems that the crane fell after being hit by a concrete silo, still in use on the construction site. The confirmation comes from councilor Borsari: “A silo fell on the base of a crane, in a private residential building site, then the crane, in turn, fell, effectively crossing via Marzabotto, and impacting the building opposite The state of the buildings is being ascertained: it was a true miracle, it could have been a massacre”.

“This road – continues Borsari – is a road where many buses and cars pass, it is very important for the neighborhood. It is truly a miracle that no one is left underneath”. Changes to the road system for both cars and public transport have come into force: the stretch of via Marzabotto where the crane fell remains closed. “As soon as we have information from the firefighters on the conditions of the building – adds Cipriani – we will take action to help families find accommodations. At the moment, no family has been evacuated. The top floor is the one that needs further investigations since a part of the crane remained on the roof”.



Eikon studio photo