BOLOGNA A bite of meat that is too large, or eaten too quickly. Sunday evening was enough for a 41-year-old man, partially sighted, to suffocate. The tragedy occurred around 10 pm in a restaurant in via dell’Arcoveggio, Navile area, where he was having dinner with some friends.

According to an initial reconstruction of the police, the 41-year-old, because of his vision problems, had asked that the meat be served to him already cut. Despite this, a bite may have gone wrong causing him to suffocate.

Useless attempts to help him first by the people who were in his company and then by the restaurant staff. Nothing was possible even for the 118 health workers who came to the rescue within a few minutes. All attempts to practice the resuscitation maneuvers that are adopted in such cases are in vain.

An absurd death, a tragedy that the prosecutor is now investigating. The magistrate on duty, precisely because of the singularity of the episode, in fact decided to open a file and ordered the autopsy examination.