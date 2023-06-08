Bologna, end of door to door for paper and plastic in the historic center – Environment

The Municipality of Bologna launches a “extraordinary plan” for the care and cleaning of the historic centre which will introduce important innovations, including some changes in waste collection. The stated goal of the Lepore administration is that “further enhance the levels of separate waste collection”.

The main change is a throwback, with the cessation, as of July 12, of the door-to-door collection of paper and plastic in favor of street bins. From 5 June Hera begins placing the new containers (without Smeraldo paper), which will be 563 in total, 282 for paper and 281 for plastic. The change of service will concern only domestic users in the center and non-domestic users who do not have dedicated services. The commercial and productive activities that instead have a dedicated paper and plastic collection service will continue to have the collection of this waste on the agreed days and will not have to confer in the roadside bins.

It’s about “a change that the whole city was asking of us”says the councilor for maintenance and cleanliness of the city, Simone Borsari, in reference to the complaints of some about the decorum and beauty of the arcades “compromised” by door to door.

“The set of actions implemented in recent years, starting from the introduction of the Emerald Card” – reads the note from the Municipality – “has led Bologna leads the ranking of metropolitan cities, together with Cagliari, as regards the percentage of separate waste collection. In March 2023, the record percentage of 72.5% was reached. In 2022 it had reached 62.9%, while in 2021 it had settled at 57.2%”.

The extraordinary plan for the historic center is then divided into other actions which are: strengthening of street sweeping, strengthening of the washing of the arcades, extraordinary cleaning of all the bins, of the underground ecological islands and of the road bins.