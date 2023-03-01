news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 01 – On the eleventh anniversary of his death, Bologna celebrates Lucio Dalla with a plaque placed on the facade of the house in Piazza Cavour 2, where the singer-songwriter was born 80 years ago. “Lucio Dalla was born on 4 March 1943 in this house overlooking “Piazza Grande”, these are the words engraved on the marble, which also dispel any doubts as to which was the “Piazza Grande” of his famous song for Lucio: neither the main square of Modena, nor Piazza Maggiore in Bologna, but precisely the smaller Piazza Cavour, among trees and benches, in the historic center of the Emilian capital.



The plaque was created by the Lucio Dalla Foundation and unveiled this morning in the presence of some cousins ​​of the artist and the manager Tobia Righi: “It’s wonderful to celebrate his 80th birthday like this – comments Andrea Faccani, president of the Lucio Dalla Foundation – Bologna doesn’t forget him, it seems he never died”.



Another plaque was affixed by the Foundation together with the Municipality of Bologna on the facade of the house-studio in via D’Azeglio 15, the last one where he lived, the one whose bell still bears the inscription “Comm. Domenico Sputo”. The historic cartouche reads: “Lucio Dalla, an extravagant and eclectic Bolognese, was an internationally renowned singer-songwriter, composer and musician. The artist lived and worked in this building between 1993 and 2012, the year of his death”. Then, it continues with details on the interior of the house and information on the current use of the spaces as headquarters of the Foundation and the Pressing Line record label.



“Bologna wants to continue to make Lucio Dalla present in the dialogue with his great art, with his music, with the spirit with which he lived in his city – explains Elena Di Gioia, delegate for Culture of the Municipality and Metropolitan City – we are committed not only in memory but in making his presence permanent in public space. Lucio Dalla as travel companion and soundtrack of our city”. (HANDLE).

