BOLOGNA – A woman was stabbed at home this morning by her ex-husband and was taken in very serious condition to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. She was seriously injured in the throat. The 25-year-old Italian victim was urgently transferred to the operating room for surgery: she is hospitalized in resuscitation with a reserved prognosis. The 118 rescuers arrived at her house around 8.



photo Gianluca Perticoni

The attack took place in the center of Bologna, in via Rialto. In the apartment there were also the minor children, two boys and a girl, who were entrusted to the care of social services. From what has been learned, it was the children who took to the streets to ask for help. The man, a 31-year-old Moroccan, fled immediately after but was blocked. The carabinieri are present on the scene, who are working on the case together with the police. The prosecutor Nicola Scalabrini is dealing with the case, who also went to the scene, together with the investigators.



photo Gianluca Perticoni

The attacker was taken to the police station. He is accused of attempted murder. After the crime, he threatened and robbed the driver of a passing car, who he forced out of the car. So he got behind the wheel and escaped until he reached via De ‘Carbonesi, a road where there is currently road works. For this he got stuck with the car and tried to escape on foot in the direction of Piazza Galileo Galilei. It was the “Volanti” policemen who blocked him, after an alert had been issued to all the patrols in the area.

