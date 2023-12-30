Home » Bologna: Thiago Motta, congratulations Udinese, deserved victory – News
Bologna: Thiago Motta, congratulations Udinese, deserved victory – News

“Congratulations to Udinese, they played a great match. We have to start again and continue on our path.” Thiago Motta said this in a press conference, commenting on the resounding 3-0 defeat in Udine, but avoiding the question of whether his team was feeling dizzy.


“To have a defeat of this size many things don’t work – he added -: we made a mistake in taking the game where they wanted. Now we have to digest this defeat, which hurts. Remembering that we faced an excellent team. Now we will get through the end of the year and then from Monday afternoon we will think about the next race.”


Then another joke about the match: “we have to stay calm, we conceded too many balls to the opponent, and the boys, therefore also Zirkzee, can improve day after day”.

