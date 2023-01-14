We breathed for a week. Then on January 8, 2023 the extremists, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, stormed the Planalto palace, the parliament and the supreme court in Brasília, while their leader was in Florida, in the United States, where the December 30, before the end of his mandate. Bolsonaro must return to Brazil to be tried and arrested for the crimes he committed. And each of the people who participated in the violence on January 8 and tried to stage a coup must be identified and prosecuted.

We cannot allow the air to be stolen from us again. The authorities must do their part, and not only them: fighting for democracy is the task of all Brazilian society.

In his first speech after the attempted coup, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (of the Workers’ Party, left-leaning) hinted that the acts of terrorism in Brasília also involved prospectors (illegal gold miners) and Amazon deforestation. It stands to reason that the president had information from the security services to back up his claims. When the investigations are concluded, it will not surprise us to discover a link between the protagonists of the attempted coup and the invaders of Amazonian lands, who often live in the central and southern states of the country.

The terrorist who tried to detonate a bomb at Brasília airport last December is a businessman from the state of Pará who deals with fossil fuels and transportation in Amazonian cities, where deforestation is greatest. His name, George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, gives a note of magical realism to the terrorist episode. Bolsonaro had a similar idea when he was an army captain: he tried to detonate bombs in the barracks to get a rise in wages. Instead of preventing such a person from occupying any kind of public office, Bolsonaro was given carte blanche to continue committing crimes without problems. And he became president.

Bolsonaro has encouraged and continues to encourage attacks against the state. Cowardly as ever, now he’s doing it from the United States, while his supporters expose themselves to shame and swell the black pages of history. If Brazil is to have a future, we cannot allow impunity to prevail again. As native philosopher and leader Ailton Krenak wrote: “The future is now, there may be no tomorrow.”

We journalists from Sumaúma use the formula “business-military dictatorship” to refer to the 1964 coup d’état that established dictatorship in Brazil: twenty-one years of a state of emergency during which hundreds of civilians were arrested, tortured, kidnapped and murdered. Some disappeared, endless suffering for their families. The number of victims among the indigenous communities was much greater: more than eight thousand natives were killed during the dictatorship, the majority in the Amazon. We use the formula “business-military dictatorship” in order not to forget the participation of a significant part of the Brazilian business world in the destruction of democracy and in the crimes committed during that period. As is known, one of them, the manager Albert Henning Boilesen, wanted to personally witness the torture. There is even a documentary on the subject.

Once again there is the support of businessmen for the violent actions that erupted after Lula's victory last October and in the events of January 8 in Brasília. The financiers and organizers of terrorist acts must be identified, judged and punished. Furthermore, it is important to clarify how it was possible that an attempted coup that had been announced for weeks could materialize without the responsible authorities, at all levels, preventing it. The coup plotters arrived in the square of the Three Powers of the capital by marching for kilometres, after having organized themselves in front of the army headquarters.

The coup failed, but it still delayed the country’s urgent actions and debates. Even the inauguration of some ministers, such as that of environmental activist Sônia Guajajara at the new ministry of indigenous peoples, had to be postponed. The situation is catastrophic and the attacks of prospectors in the Yanomani territories, munduruku and kayapó are getting worse with each passing day. Threatened with death by the illegal invaders, the peasant leader Erasmo Theofilo, the quilombola (descendant of slaves) Nathala Theofilo and her four little children hide in a secret place so as not to be killed. Bolsonaro and Bolsonarismo continue to hijack our time, subjecting us to their perverse daily actions. And they succeed. We need to regain control of the public debate and of our daily lives.

On Sumaúma we have often repeated that, once Bolsonaro is defeated, we will face difficult times. We breathed a sigh of relief during the inauguration ceremony, when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was accompanied by Raoni, the most native Brazilian leader, and representatives of the minorities massacred in the last four years of far-right government. There could be no better symbol for the new era that has begun in Brazil. We relaxed, but we mustn’t stop fighting. And we have to do it like the forest: standing up. We will not allow there to be amnesty for state crimes. ◆ ar

Eliane Brum is a Brazilian writer, journalist and documentary maker. In September 2022 you founded the site Sumaúma (named after a large Amazonian tree) to tell the story of the climate crisis, focusing on the Amazon. She lives in Altamira, in the state of Pará.