Bolsonaro declares for the January 8 coup in Brazil

Former President Jair Bolsonaro arrived at the federal police headquarters in Brasilia to testify for the January 8 coup, when thousands of his followers invaded the headquarters of the three powers in the Brazilian capital, a police source confirmed.

Bolsonaro, who entered the building in a tinted car and without making any statements to the press, is being investigated as the alleged instigator and mastermind of the acts that tried to overthrow the government of President Lula da Silva.

The ultra-rightist, who was in Orlando, United States, the day of the attacks on the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court, Congress and the Planalto presidential palace, began to be investigated on January 13 by decision of an STF judge.

The prosecutor’s office had requested his inclusion in the investigation, citing a video that the former president (2019-2022) uploaded to his social networks on the 10th of that month, two days after the attacks, questioning the electoral result of last October, when he was defeated. by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the 2022 presidential elections.

The publication reproduced the statement of a prosecutor who said that Lula “was not elected by the people” but by electoral and supreme justice, repeating without evidence questions about the transparency of the elections, a constant of the far-right in 2022.

On January 8, thousands of radicalized followers of Bolsonaro, dissatisfied with Lula’s victory in the presidential elections, invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the three powers.

Bolsonaro has denied any participation in the acts of vandalism, for which there were more than 1,800 detainees.

one hundred imputations

The STF accused this Tuesday 100 of the more than 200 denounced by the prosecution for having been involved in the acts of vandalism.

The inmates will answer, among other crimes, for coup d’état and criminal association, susceptible to sentences of more than 20 years in prison.

For Bolsonaro, Wednesday’s statement to the police is the second since he returned to Brazil on March 30, having left the country two days before Lula’s inauguration on January 1.

On April 5, he had to give a statement in another investigation opened for the irregular entry of valuable jewels given away by Saudi Arabia in 2021.

The former president faces a total of four investigations in the highest court with prison sentences, in addition to more than a dozen administrative processes in the Superior Electoral Court for alleged abuse of political and economic power during the 2022 electoral lawsuit.