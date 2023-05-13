Bolsonaro’s reaction after the raid on his home for the alleged fraud with the Covid-19 vaccines – EntornoInteligente

former brazilian president Jair Bolsonaroobjected this Wednesday to a police operation for alleged fraud with anticovid vaccine certificates, emphatically denied that possibility and He reiterated that he was not immunized against the virus.

“They never asked me for my vaccination certificate anywhere and there is no adulteration on my part. I did not take the vaccine and full stop. I never denied that”, he declared to journalists in front of his residence in Brasilia, after it was searched by the Federal Police.

The leader of the Brazilian extreme right maintained that his 12-year-old daughter Laura did not take the vaccine either and pointed out that the one who did was his wife, Michelle Bolsonarowho was immunized in September 2021 in USAwhen she traveled with her husband, who was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Bolsonaro said he was “surprised” by the police operation, as part of which his personal mobile phone was seized and six of his closest collaborators, who have accompanied him since he was in government, have been arrested.

According to Federal policeit is suspected that the vaccination data of the former president, several of his relatives and advisers would have been manipulated to enter the United States, at a time when the certificates were required by the authorities of that country.

The data would have been manipulated directly in the systems of the Ministry of Health, through illegal access carried out twice: in November 2021 and December 2022.

In the latter case, it would have been before Bolsonaro, still in his capacity as president, traveled to the United States on December 30, two days before the inauguration of the current president, the progressive Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose victory at the polls he questioned and whom he refused to hand over power.

While in government, Bolsonaro denied the seriousness of the pandemic, which has already left more than 700,000 deaths and almost 38 million infections in the country.

The former president had been summoned by the Federal Police to testify this Wednesday, after the raid on his residence, but his lawyers have managed to postpone that process, alleging that they have not yet had access to the proceedings.

Bolsonaro responds in a dozen cases before courts of first instance for matters related to alleged abuses of political and economic power, as well as in five processes before the Supreme Court, and in others that are processed in the electoral Justice.