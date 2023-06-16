Boluarte announces that he will remain in the Presidency of Peru until the end of his term





The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, announced this June 15, 2023 that she will remain in office until the end of her term, which must end on July 28, 2026, and that a possible advance of elections in her country, which had raised to Congress, “it’s closed.”

“This issue of early elections is closed, we will continue to work responsibly, and in that respect for the rule of law, democracy and the Constitution until July 2026,” Boluarte declared in his first emphatic statement on the subject, after having stated on previous occasions that this was in the hands of Parliament.

The electoral advance was one of the main demands of the anti-government protests that began in the Andean country last December, with a balance of dozens of deaths in clashes with the security forces.

The demonstrators also demanded the resignation of the ruler, the closure of Congress and the convening of a Constituent Assembly.

For this reason, the Boluarte government sent a bill to advance the elections, while the Legislature also presented a series of proposals in this regard, but both the Constitution Commission and the plenary session of Congress rejected it until at least last March. five attempts to advance the elections.

The ruling’s pronouncement occurred while social and civil organizations from the south of the country announced that this June 19 they will arrive in the Peruvian capital to participate in a demonstration called the “Take of Lima.”

During the anti-government mobilizations that took place between December and March last year, a total of 77 deaths were reported, 49 of them in clashes between protesters and security forces.

Boluarte criticized the call for these new protests on Wednesday and wondered “how many more deaths do they want?”, regarding the protesters.

“I call these people who are once again announcing the ‘third takeover of Lima’ or the ‘new takeover of Peru’, how many more deaths do you want for the love of God, does it not hurt your soul to have lost more than 60 people in these violent demonstrations? None of these deaths has been caused or sought by the government,” the president cried.

He added that these deaths have only benefited those who asked for his resignation and that his management “is working without robbing the people,” is respectful of the institutions and the Constitution, and is not going to “please” those who accuse him of being “a civil-military government”. EFE