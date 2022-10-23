Home News Bolzano, a 30-year-old girl killed at home: a husband is sought
BOLZANO – Another life of a woman broken by violence. In Bolzano a young woman was killed in her home. The alarm went off in the late afternoon, after a report. The crime would have taken place several hours before the body was found.

Even if the confidentiality of the investigators is maximum, there is now little doubt that this is yet another femicide. In fact, it investigates the victim’s closest ties.

The mobile team of the Bolzano police headquarters and the forensics team intervened in the apartment in Viale Trieste. The 30-year-old woman worked as a bartender in an establishment in the South Tyrolean capital. For the moment there are no elements on the dynamics and on the perpetrator of the crime, which in any case would be attributable to the private life of the woman.

The woman lived in a building at number 42 in Viale Trieste, in the immediate vicinity of the “Lido” public swimming pool. It is a residential area, between the Isarco and Talvera rivers, a short walk from the historic center of Bolzano. Police officers control access to the condominium.

Forensics are still at work in the apartment. In the evening the body was loaded onto the van for a funeral service. Prosecutor Claudia Andres, who coordinates the investigation, ordered an autopsy.

