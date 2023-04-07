Vincenzo Bugno (artistic director of the BFFB) and Luigi Loddi (president of the Filmclub) presented the BFFB program and the numerous collateral events and high-level training collaborations today at a press conference in Bolzano.

Below are the twelve films that will compete for the Autonomous Province of Bolzano Award for the best film, the Cassa di Risparmio Foundation Award for the best artistic performance in the categories: direction, screenplay, editing, photography, sound, acting and music of the competition and the City of Bolzano Audience Award: VERA by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel (A/W 2022), ADENTRO MIO ESTOY BAILANDO (THE KLEZMER PROJECT) by Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann (A/ARG 2023), IM TOTEN WINKEL by Ayse Polat ( D 2023), GIGI THE LAW by Alessandro Comodin (I/F/BEL 2022), GORGONA by Antonio Tibaldi(I/USA 2022), THE WALLS OF BERGAMO by Stefano Savona(I 2023), MATTER OUT OF PLACE by Nikolaus Geyrhalter( A 2022), PIAFFE by Ann Oren (D 2022), SISTERS by Linda Olte (I/LAT 2022), MONICA by Andrea Pallaoro (I/USA 2022), STAMS by Bernhard Braunstein (A 2023) and THE HAMLET SYNDROM by Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosołowski (D/PL 2022).

Vincenzo Bugno: “We have tried to be coherent, selecting a program of feature films certainly born in the geographical context of the past editions, mostly produced by countries that also overlook the Alps. An identity that now in most cases seems to broaden, culturally, stylistically, questioning itself, questioning the concept of belonging, both if we speak of single individuals and if we speak of languages, borders, ethnic and national definitions. They are all films that question reality, the surrounding realities, both visible and invisible. Certainly it is about contemporary cinema. Alongside the films in the competition we have added a section, “Real not real” which includes 5 “documentary forms” that particularly struck us, thematically very different from each other and which certainly will not leave the public indifferent”. These are IL CERCHIO by Sophie Chiarello (I 2022), SHE CHEF by Melanie Liebheit and Gereon Wetzel (A/D 2022), THE HOMES WE CARRY by Brenda Akele Jorde (D 2022), TRIESTE IS BEAUTIFUL AT NIGHT by Matteo Calore, Stefano Collizzolli and Andrea Segre (I 2022) and UMBERTO ECO – THE WORLD LIBRARY by Davide Ferrario (I 2022).

The guest country of #36bffb will be Galicia, from whose rich film production, the coordinator of the review, Ricardo Apilanez, has chosen six films with Vincenzo Bugno to bring to the festival. Since it was defined for the first time, in 2010, the “Novo Cinema Galego” (NCG) – independent cinema made in Galicia, a region in the extreme north-west of Spain – it has become, thanks to fundamental titles presented in the most important festivals in the world, a surprising, solid and highly articulated reality both from a production and aesthetic point of view, a rare contemporary cinematographic reality in Europe.

The renewed collaboration with IDM / FINAL TOUCH #8: the advanced training program

IDM Film Commission Südtirol has always been a supporting partner of the Bolzano Film Festival Bozen, certain of the contribution of this event in creating connections between the cinematographies of different countries, in a border area such as South Tyrol is by nature.

This year the commitment of the IDM Film Commission Südtirol during the Bolzano Film Festival Bozen has been further strengthened. In addition to the usual development program dedicated to feature films, FINAL TOUCH, an award has also been established, the IDM Award, which consists of recognition for the production company that will present a project particularly linked to the South Tyrolean territory.

The 8th edition of FINAL TOUCH, conceived by IDM together with the Bolzano Film Festival Bozen, will be held on 21 and 22 April. Two documentaries and two fiction films selected this year. The chosen authors will have the opportunity to discuss their works in a closed viewing with the team of experts, who will offer targeted consultancy to the participants to guide them in the editing and finalization of feature films in post-production, with useful suggestions also for distribution.

Representing the local scene is Souvenirs of War (IT) by Georg Zeller, production: Helios. Also part of the selection are Refugee Girls (IT) by Leonardo Cinieri Lombroso, Wiesenwood (DE) by Jannis Alexander Kiefer, production: Maze Pictures Srl, and Unspoken (DE) by Piotr J. Lewandowski. At the end of the evening of 22 April, two prizes will also be awarded: one project will be awarded the Cine Chromatix Italy Post-Production Prize for post-production services worth 5,000 euros. A second project will instead receive the TRUE COLORS International Distribution Prize, which offers in-depth advice on the most appropriate strategy for international distribution.

“Crossovers: Films and Documentaries as Tools for Social Research” is the title of the seminar, sponsored by IDM, which will be held on 20 and 21 April at the Free University of Bolzano. We will talk about contaminations (crossovers) between documentary cinema and social sciences, audience design and audience strategies. The following will participate in the two days of work: Roberto Farneti, Unibz; Daniele Ietri, Unibz; Marta Andreu (teacher, consultant and film producer); Isona Admetlla, World Cinema Fund (Berlinale); Vincenzo Bugno, World Cinema Fund (Berlinale) & Bolzano Film Festival Bozen; Roberto Cavallini, Albolina Film; Nicolò Gallio (consultant and tutor); Hanna Reifgerst, Nordische Filmtage Lübeck; Heidi Gronauer, ZeLIG School for Documentary; Eleonora Matropietro, University of Milan; Gayatri Parameswaran (Nowheremedia – Berlin); Verena Marchiotto, Unibz K!kero student collective.

As part of the Festival, two masterclasses open to the public are scheduled.

The first appointment is with Vasco Pimentel, film sound designer and dubbing mixer of over 150 soundtracks, editor and supervising producer: an authentic sound artist who over the decades has collaborated with countless directors from his country and other European countries. Like Miguel Gomes. And like Wim Wenders. He decided to screen the German director Pimentel’s Lisbon Story, a tribute to the city of Lisbon and its music, strongly marked by the encounter between the director and the Madredeus musical group; according to Wenders: “…The city certainly had inspired the group and their music, now their music helped us enter the city and find our way within the story…”. Lisbon Story was dedicated to Federico Fellini.

The second masterclass is held by Marta Andreu, Spanish producer and authentic poet and philosopher of documentary. In 2017 Marta Andreu created WALDEN, a creative space for documentaries, for the “reproduction of reality”. Since 2000 he has held seminars all over the world for international festivals and institutions (DocNomads, Di Tella University, EICTV, CCC, Frontera Sur, AricaLab, DocumentaMadrid, DOCSP, Ibermedia, Playdoc, Ventana Madrid, CIMA, Eurodoc, Torino Film Lab, Visions du Reel, Doc Montevideo). With your production company Playtime you have produced several films. Marta lei has been a member of the jury of the Berlinale World Cinema Fund for several years.

With “Surviving Landscapes”, Andreu will question the relationship between nature, landscape, images. From those of a volcano in a 1923 film by Jean Epstein, to the mountain that recurs countless times in Cezanne’s paintings, through a film by Jean Marie Straub and Danielle Huillet. Up to the film Encounters with landscape shot on an island in Portugal by director Salomé Lamas. Marta Andreu will propose a journey into nature through cinema, poetry, painting and music.

Now in its third edition and organized with the Free University of Bolzano, master’s degree in Applied Linguistics and the La Fournaise cultural association, the Small DOC languages ​​section, not only takes a look at spoken languages ​​of ancient tradition such as Basque and Breton in France or yonaguni in Japan, seen from the often conflicting perspective of intergenerational transmission, but also to sign languages, officially recognized in several countries only in recent years. Small languages ​​DOC is curated by Silvia Dal Negro, Daniele Ietri, Eleonora Mastropietro and Daniela Veronesi.

Each #36bffb film will be accompanied by a guest, who will talk to the audience after the screening. Furthermore, under the motto Let’s talk! a series of other appointments are planned during the festival: in a unique atmosphere, that of the Bar Luna of the Hotel Luna, in the historic center of Bolzano and a stone’s throw from the cinema, there will be the BFFB Talks newspapers, moments of meeting to talk of cinema in all its facets, together with the international guests of the Festival:

20/4 – TALK WITH THE GUESTS OF HONOR OF THE FESTIVAL Christine A. Maier (director of Photography) and Jacopo Quadri (editor), moderated by Vincenzo Bugno;

21/4 – NEW GALICIAN CINEMA: BEYOND THE CLICHES – Artistic and cultural-geographic identity (21.04 / 11:00 – Beli Martinez (producer, lecturer), Jaime Pena (curator, film reviewer), Beatrice Fiorentino (film reviewer, lecturer, director of “Settimana della Critica”,Venice), Eloy Enciso (director “Longa Noite”), Diana Toucedo (director “Trinta lumes”) Moderators: Vincenzo Bugno / Ricardo Apilanez;

23/4 – OF LITTLE PEOPLE AND BIG FEELINGS – talk following the film by Sophie Chiarello, THE CIRCLE (I 2022), in collaboration with the Network for the prevention of violence in South Tyrol. CHAPTER 1

The collaborations with FAS (Film Association South Tyrol) and the ZeLIG school of documentary, television and new media in Bolzano have also been renewed for the 36th edition of the festival.

FAS is the trade association that represents all professionals from the world of cinema in South Tyrol and has as its objective the promotion of auteur cinema in the area. The ZeLIG school is an institution specialized in professional training in the documentary film sector and is also a production house for works of different formats and cross-media projects, thus providing job opportunities to its students. BFFB, which has always been a partner of ZeLIG, is pleased to present, also in this year’s programme, some films produced by the students of the school.

The productions of the young filmmakers of the Region, LOCAL HEROES, are a staple of the festival program and communicate to us the cinematic identity of the region. Some productions were developed and produced thanks to the support of IDM, while others are low budget, but all 7 are united by a single common thread: they are stories that speak of border experiences.

The exhibition at the Trevi center in Bolzano is dedicated to Maria Gabloner, where, during the festival, the documentary Herthilde Gabloner/Maria Gardena: the woman who lived twice by Franco Delli Guantes and Ludovico Maillet will also be screened.

The event is the result of collaboration with the Bolzano Audiovisual Center, the Trevi Center, the Permanent Education, Libraries and Audiovisual Office of the Italian Culture Department of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

Maria Gardena, born Herthilde Gabloner (Bolzano, 1920 – Bolzano, 2008), architect and actress, independent, and nonconformist, at the end of the 30s she began her career as an actress with the stage name Maria Gardena. She is the daughter of the well-known Gardanese sculptor Ignaz Gabloner, at the age of 19 she is already the protagonist in Enrico Guazzoni’s film I saw the stars shine.

It is a pilot event designed to bring even the youngest closer to the world of cinema, whose peculiarity is the live narration in the hall: the dialogues of the film The properties of metals by Antonio Bigini, a great success at the last Berlinale, will be “ spoken” by the voice-over artist Natascha Noack, in order to preserve the sense of the original language and make the content understandable.

The festival management underlined during the press conference how the BFFB must be a “work in progress”, particularly open to collaboration with other institutions and realities of the city. “Involving young people is particularly important to us – explained the artistic director Vincenzo Bugno – and we are particularly happy that there are initiatives in the city such as the CREATIVE DANCE LAB and the SchauspielAkademie Südtirol which offer young people the opportunity to directly (and not only) with the cinema and that the Festival has the opportunity to present their activity and their productions”.