Bolzano – Five injured and a lot of fear in the early afternoon in the industrial area of ​​South Bolzano: around 2.30pm an ultralight made an emergency landing on the road in front of the Interspar of via Buozzi, a few tens of meters from the airport. Along the road, used to access the supermarket itself or the McDrive, several cars were parked, some of which were hit by the right wing of the two-seater ultralight.

They were injured, very lightly, i two occupants of the ultralight and three other people who were inside one of the cars.

The pilot is a young South Tyrolean who was traveling in the company of another person. It will now be he who will have to explain to the police, who intervened at the scene of the accident, the dynamics of the facts and, above all, why the ultralight aircraft was in serious difficulty, to the point of having to carry out theemergency landing.

It looks like the plane was just took off when there has been aengine failure. Firefighters and ambulances also intervened on the spot.