Two non-explosive homemade incendiary devices were found this morning near a building in via Larga 26 in Milan between the offices of Moby and where the Lebanese consulate is based. The alarm was triggered after the discovery of a package from which two skeins of electric cables emerged noticed by a passer-by. A second parcel was made to shine twice by the bomb squad with the support of the police and firefighters present on site. A note was also found on the package with an inscription in Arabic: ‘It will explode in three minutes’. By Edoardo Bianchi

03:08