Bomb disposal in Schwentinental successfully completed | > – News

Status: 05/11/2023 11:31 a.m For months, the day-care center on Schulstraße in Schwentinental (Ploen district) are no longer used. The reason: a dud bomb under the building. Now he’s defused.

After about an hour, the police reported in the late morning: dud bombs successfully defused. 1,500 people had to leave their homes and apartments. Since 9:00 a.m., the police had set up roadblocks within a radius of about 500 meters from the site. According to the fire department, the evacuation was very difficult. Many bedridden people had to be helped. A retirement home was also in the evacuation area.

100 people used the gym as alternative accommodation

The sports hall of the Astrid Lindgren School in Schwentinental has been available to citizens since eight o’clock as alternative accommodation. Around 100 mostly elderly people were cared for in the emergency shelter. There was also a citizens’ phone from the city of Schwentinental

Children have not been able to use their day care center for months

Already last October there were first indications that there could be a dud in Schwentinental. The aerial photo interpreters of the explosive ordnance clearance service had determined during construction work. On January 23rd the day care center was closed. Since then, all children have been housed in the gym – not an easy situation for the boys and girls, the educators and the parents.

Weeks of drilling and measurements

The investigations continued in the weeks that followed. A specialist company carried out drilling and measurements in February. After removing part of the foundation plate and the floor to a depth of 4.5 meters, the experts were finally able to see the object: it was a 250-kilogram British aerial bomb with a mechanical rear fuse from World War II. The dud bomb was in good condition, police said. This week everything was prepared for a safe defusing.

