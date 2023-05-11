Home » Bomb disposal in Schwentinental successfully completed | > – News
by admin
Status: 05/11/2023 11:31 a.m

For months, the day-care center on Schulstraße in Schwentinental (Ploen district) are no longer used. The reason: a dud bomb under the building. Now he’s defused.

After about an hour, the police reported in the late morning: dud bombs successfully defused. 1,500 people had to leave their homes and apartments. Since 9:00 a.m., the police had set up roadblocks within a radius of about 500 meters from the site. According to the fire department, the evacuation was very difficult. Many bedridden people had to be helped. A retirement home was also in the evacuation area.

100 people used the gym as alternative accommodation


The Preetz fire brigade checks the area for remaining people using a drone with a thermal imaging camera.

The sports hall of the Astrid Lindgren School in Schwentinental has been available to citizens since eight o’clock as alternative accommodation. Around 100 mostly elderly people were cared for in the emergency shelter. There was also a citizens’ phone from the city of Schwentinental

Children have not been able to use their day care center for months

The area in the radius around the KiTa on Schulstrasse is cordoned off.


The area in the radius around the KiTa on Schulstrasse is cordoned off.

Already last October there were first indications that there could be a dud in Schwentinental. The aerial photo interpreters of the explosive ordnance clearance service had determined during construction work. On January 23rd the day care center was closed. Since then, all children have been housed in the gym – not an easy situation for the boys and girls, the educators and the parents.

See also  Director of the Development Planning Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: Adhere to the brand as the basis to polish the signs of Chinese tea | Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs | China | Rural Revitalization_Sina Technology

Weeks of drilling and measurements

The investigations continued in the weeks that followed. A specialist company carried out drilling and measurements in February. After removing part of the foundation plate and the floor to a depth of 4.5 meters, the experts were finally able to see the object: it was a 250-kilogram British aerial bomb with a mechanical rear fuse from World War II. The dud bomb was in good condition, police said. This week everything was prepared for a safe defusing.

A barrier in front of a day care center indicates a danger area.

Experts from the explosive ordnance clearance service, the police, the fire brigade and the city are now advising on a time for the defusing.
Several artillery shells lie secured on the ground. © Ordnance disposal Eggers GmbH

Parts of ammunition were found during bridge work in the district of Steinburg. A specialist company has now cleaned up the area.
The defused bomb is in the pit.

In Schleswig-Holstein, a total of 22 bombs from the Second World War were rendered harmless in 2021 – but not only those.
A defused bomb with white cloths on the ignition opening lies on a rack.

The explosive ordnance disposal service uses aerial photographs to search for unexploded ordnance. If bombs are suspected, the experts move out – a dangerous job.
This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 05/11/2023 | 10:30 am

NDR Logo

