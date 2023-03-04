Home News Bomb find: duds at the Westfalenhütte – Brackeler Straße must be closed in both directions – all news – news portal – life in Dortmund
News

Bomb find: duds at the Westfalenhütte – Brackeler Straße must be closed in both directions – all news – news portal – life in Dortmund

by admin
Bomb find: duds at the Westfalenhütte – Brackeler Straße must be closed in both directions – all news – news portal – life in Dortmund

Privacy Settings

Here you can individually set which social media offers and external web services you want to allow on the dortmund.de website.
Please note that upon activation, data such as your IP address will be transmitted to the respective provider.

Activate service and agree to data transfer:

Data protection information for dortmund.de
See also  Beijing park scenic spots welcome 2.01 million visitors during the Mid-Autumn Festival, 76.6% of the same period in 2019_tourists

You may also like

Is it good or bad to use sex...

Saturday arrives with good football!

“Gas price is going in the right direction”

Concentrically build a dream, support a great cause,...

Preventive archeology work announced in the Cathedral area

Skin cancer removed from US President Biden

Endorsement and illicit enrichment business

Ningxia University asks volunteers to “go out” and...

Seven members of “Los Trocheros” are captured in...

New season of “TUCscicast” is in the starting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy