Bomb find in Essen – A40 will be closed in the late afternoon – Ruhr area – news

The dud was discovered today on Bredowstrasse at number 9 in Essen’s south-eastern district. According to the fire brigade, all buildings within a 250 meter radius of the site must be evacuated Essen cleared – the first evacuation measures have been underway since late noon.

Blocking of the A40 – detours in both directions

According to the city of Essen, the defusing of the bomb will probably take place in the late afternoon – but the exact time is still unclear. According to the Düsseldorf police, the A40 will be closed in both directions for the duration of the defusing. Traffic will be diverted via the Essen-Ost and Essen-Zentrum motorway triangle.

Duisburg – Dortmund railway line: failures to be expected

Deutsche Bahn also announces that the Duisburg – Dortmund route will be affected by restrictions on train traffic. The section of track in the outer area of ​​the danger zone should be closed at the time of defusing – the railway will set up detours if possible. The lines RE1, RE2, RE6, RE11, RE14, RE16, RE42, RE49 as well as RB33, RB40 and the S1, S2, S3, S6 and S9 are affected.